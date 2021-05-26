ViacomCBS & Australian Professional Leagues Enter Rights Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand and the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) have signed a landmark media partnership deal.

The five-year agreement, which commences next season, will revolutionize the way the A-League and Westfield W-League will be broadcast to Australians. Every Saturday night during the season is Football Night on 10, with the A-League’s match of the round broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. 10 Bold will be the new home of the Westfield W-League, with a match broadcast live every Sunday of the league. All free-to-air matches will also be simulcast on 10 Play.

In a football first, A-League and Westfield W-League games will be available on Paramount+, which launches on August 11 for $8.99, with football fans and Club members given a special deal to access all games.

Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive VP of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Australian Professional Leagues to become the new home of football for both the A-League and Westfield W-League, giving all Australians access to more football than ever before. As part of this landmark media rights partnership, all the action, excitement and fierce competition of the A-League and Westfield W-League will be broadcast on Network 10 and Paramount+. Ensuring broad reach on free-to-air, as well as extensive access on Paramount+, we are committed to showcasing the sport in innovative ways and exposing it to a plethora of programming opportunities across all our platforms, including those of our parent company ViacomCBS.”

Jarrod Villani, chief operating and commercial officer and executive VP of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said: “The distinct alignment between our audiences further cements our strategy and commitment to broadcasting the sport. In addition to exhibiting the most diverse and youngest fanbase in Australia, football also boasts the highest male and female participation rate for a sport in Australia, and it’s still growing. And, we are proud to be making the Westfield W-League available to all Australians for the first time on commercial free-to-air television. We are looking forward to working with the Australian Professional Leagues and establishing one of the best sporting partnerships in the world.”

APL Chairman Paul Lederer said: “Less than six months ago we pledged to create value for the whole ecosystem of Australian football, and this deal is the first step in our delivering on that promise. This agreement with one of the world’s biggest content providers is exactly the kind of significant and vital milestone we have always believed was possible—and that we intend to continue achieving.”

APL Managing Director Danny Townsend said: “Fundamental to our strategy is a determination to ensure that we connect and engage with every Australian. This agreement starts that process by giving the game unprecedented reach and the backing of an absolutely iconic and globally renowned broadcaster. Football is played all over Australia, and the creative power that this partnership will deliver can unlock what we believe is an audience the game has never managed to reach before.”

Jarrod Villani added: “This landmark rights deal will extend the A-League and Westfield W-League to be visible across the network, across platforms and across the full year. It provides a fantastic opportunity to engage new and growing audiences to the game, the players and to the sport of football, which can only deliver positive promotional benefits for the sport.”