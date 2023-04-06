Thursday, April 6, 2023
MIPTV Spotlight: GRB Studios

World Screen 14 hours ago Top Stories


On offer from GRB Studios, Icons Unearthed is premiering its fourth season, this time focusing on the global sensation that is Marvel.

The docuseries comprises eight one-hour episodes.

The company is also presenting 7 Queens: Luck Be a Lady?, a series of specials featuring seven drag queens performing live from the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

In the arbitration-based reality court show Relative Justice, family squabbles play out in front of Judge Rhonda Wills. “Relative Justice is a wildly entertaining and unique spin on courtroom drama,” says Hud Woodle, executive VP of international sales and operations. “These are not actual court cases, but a real-life judge settles these personal disputes with the insight of a professional litigator.”

Woodle adds, “We are always on the hunt for new programs in need of a distribution partner.”











