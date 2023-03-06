GRB Studios Inks Deal with The Nacelle Company

ADVERTISEMENT

GRB Studios has signed a deal with The Nacelle Company to distribute its first scripted animated series, Robo Force, based on the 1980s toy line of the same name.

The first season of Robo Force is set to have six episodes. Gavin Hignight (Star Wars: Resistance, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy) and Tom Stern (Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, SpongeBob SquarePants) are on board to write and produce as showrunners. The pilot episode will be directed by Brian Volk-Weiss. Nacelle has self-financed the series.

GRB Studios already distributes Nacelle-produced unscripted programming, including Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Craig Ferguson’s Hobo Fabulous, The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek and several of the Icons Unearthed docuseries.

Recently, Foxtel in Australia/New Zealand, Seven.One in Germany and RTL in the Netherlands licensed Icons Unearthed: Star Wars, Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons and Icons Unearthed: Fast & Furious. AMC Channels Iberia also picked up the Star Wars documentary, while YES in Israel took the Star Wars and The Simpsons documentaries.

“GRB is thrilled to be starting 2023 off with fantastic new programming and strong sales from our long-term partner, The Nacelle Company,” said Hud Woodle, executive VP of international sales and operations at GRB Studios. “Around the world from AsiaPac and Canada to Europe back to the U.S., GRB continues to offer its global partners a unique blend of programming, something for every viewer.”