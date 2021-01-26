Crunchyroll Adds Mobile Suit Gundam to Library

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile Suit Gundam, the original series within the iconic Gundam franchise, has been added to Crunchyroll’s library of more than 1,000 titles.

Mobile Suit Gundam follows young Amuro Ray as he controls the white mobile suit Gundam. All 42 episodes of the mecha genre series have launched on Crunchyroll in both English dub and subtitles. The subtitled series will also be coming soon to Crunchyroll’s international regions in French, German, Spanish and Portuguese.

Mobile Suit Gundam joins the more than ten Gundam titles currently available for fans on Crunchyroll. Further, Crunchyroll is currently managing the merchandise rights for five Gundam titles across North and South America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand: Mobile Suit Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Mobile Suit Gundam was created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and was animated and produced by SUNRISE. Gundam plastic models (Gunplas) make up 90 percent of the Japanese character plastic-model market, with more than 500 million models sold to date. North American merchandising licensees include Bioworld Merchandising, Just Funky, FigPin, Trends Intl., and Loot Crate.