Thursday, April 22, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Crunchyroll Partners with Gotham City on Five Anime Series

Crunchyroll Partners with Gotham City on Five Anime Series

Chelsea Regan 2 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Crunchyroll and Gotham City Online have inked a slate of licensing deals for five anime series that stream on Crunchyroll.

Included in the deal are Dr. Stone, a shonen science series; Haikyu!!, a slice-of-life sports anime; Mob Psycho 100, following young Kageyama Shigeo and his journey to control his powerful psychic abilities; The God of High School, a Crunchyroll Original series animated by MAPPA that follows Jin Mori and friends as they battle their way through an epic tournament; and Tower of God, a dark fantasy Crunchyroll Original and WEBTOON Production centered around Bam and his quest to fight through a mysterious tower.

Under this partnership, Gotham City Online will create a series of posters, wall art, stationery, mugs and bags for each title. Products will be available to fans in the U.S., Canada and Mexico via PosterFoundry.com and PopThreads.com











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Bela Bajaria on Netflix’s “Massive Local Impact” Strategy

Bela Bajaria, VP of global TV at Netflix, outlined the importance of authentic local stories to the streamer in her keynote at APOS, noting, “the focus is always massive local impact.”






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.