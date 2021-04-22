Crunchyroll Partners with Gotham City on Five Anime Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Crunchyroll and Gotham City Online have inked a slate of licensing deals for five anime series that stream on Crunchyroll.

Included in the deal are Dr. Stone, a shonen science series; Haikyu!!, a slice-of-life sports anime; Mob Psycho 100, following young Kageyama Shigeo and his journey to control his powerful psychic abilities; The God of High School, a Crunchyroll Original series animated by MAPPA that follows Jin Mori and friends as they battle their way through an epic tournament; and Tower of God, a dark fantasy Crunchyroll Original and WEBTOON Production centered around Bam and his quest to fight through a mysterious tower.

Under this partnership, Gotham City Online will create a series of posters, wall art, stationery, mugs and bags for each title. Products will be available to fans in the U.S., Canada and Mexico via PosterFoundry.com and PopThreads.com