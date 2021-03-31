Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Crunchyroll & VIZ Media to Bring Five Titles to Home Video

Crunchyroll & VIZ Media to Bring Five Titles to Home Video

Chelsea Regan 11 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

VIZ Media and Crunchyroll are bringing five series to home video, including Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School, Tower of God, In/Spectre and Burn the Witch.

All series will be available in both subtitled and dubbed formats, with each title available to fans in the U.S. and Canada.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the life of teenager Yuji Itadori, who finds himself entangled in an epic battle between sorcerers and powerful curses—even becoming possessed himself. Based on the Shonen Jump manga of the same name, the dubbed series can also be found streaming on HBO Max within the Crunchyroll Collection hub.

The Crunchyroll original series The God of High School sees great martial artists from across Korea and the world come together for the action-packed tournament to become The God of High School. Tower of God and In/Spectre, also Crunchyroll originals, are a dark fantasy action series that centers on a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious tower and a supernatural romance mystery series that follows the god of wisdom and the boy she falls for, respectively.

Burn the Witch is a three-episode program from Bleach creator Tite Kubo set in Reverse London.











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

BBC Select Premiering New Docs & Series

BBC Select, a BBC Studios streaming service that launched in the U.S. and Canada last month, is adding several new titles to its catalog in April.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.