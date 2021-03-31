Crunchyroll & VIZ Media to Bring Five Titles to Home Video

ADVERTISEMENT

VIZ Media and Crunchyroll are bringing five series to home video, including Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School, Tower of God, In/Spectre and Burn the Witch.

All series will be available in both subtitled and dubbed formats, with each title available to fans in the U.S. and Canada.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the life of teenager Yuji Itadori, who finds himself entangled in an epic battle between sorcerers and powerful curses—even becoming possessed himself. Based on the Shonen Jump manga of the same name, the dubbed series can also be found streaming on HBO Max within the Crunchyroll Collection hub.

The Crunchyroll original series The God of High School sees great martial artists from across Korea and the world come together for the action-packed tournament to become The God of High School. Tower of God and In/Spectre, also Crunchyroll originals, are a dark fantasy action series that centers on a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious tower and a supernatural romance mystery series that follows the god of wisdom and the boy she falls for, respectively.

Burn the Witch is a three-episode program from Bleach creator Tite Kubo set in Reverse London.