Crunchyroll Unveils Winter Slate of International Licensing Partnerships

Crunchyroll has wrapped the first quarter of the year with a full slate of licensing deals for a variety of anime series, including for Jujutsu Kaisen, Bananya and The God of High School.

Jujutsu Kaisen was recently granted to Trends International for posters and to Zumiez for skateboards and accessories. In Europe, the official French manga publisher will produce a school diary. Bananya was recently granted to Buffalo Games for puzzles and Japanime games for board games. The God of High School was granted to GB eye for beverages, housewares and home decor, to Great Eastern Entertainment for apparel and accessories and to Youtooz for figurines.

Black Clover was recently signed to Japanime Games for board games, Trademark Products for apparel, Traly Group for pins and Tsume Art for Figurines. Burn the Witch was recently granted to Kitsune Statue for figures and statues. Cardcaptor Sakura was signed by Fukuya USA for plush. Dr. Stone was signed by Youtooz for figurines. Haikyu!! was granted to Trademark Products for apparel.

Mobile Suit Gundam was granted to Loot Crate for the Mobile Suit Gundam Loot boxes. Princess Connect Re:Dive was recently launched as the newest title from Crunchyroll Games and was granted to Ripple Junction for apparel. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was offered to Trademark Products for apparel and Youtooz for figurines. The Junji Ito Collection was recently granted to Pyramid International for stationery and home decor. Junji Ito’s designs were also granted to Ripple Junction for apparel, specifically for the Crunchyroll Loves collection featuring Junji Ito and the iconic punk band The Misfits. Tower of God was granted to Great Eastern Entertainment for apparel and accessories

European-specific deals have also been closed for Captain Tsubasa with Rhinoshield for phone accessories, Barrado Toys for plushies for France and Spain and with Funko for Pop! Figures. My Hero Academia will extend current products range with Studio JG for stationery and accessories in Poland, Barrado Toys for plushies for France and Spain, Jacob Company for back-to-school accessories, Rhinoshield for phone accessories and Aymax for homeware for Benelux. One Punch Man was recently granted to Indiego Distribution for apparel in the U.K. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is now in partnership with Bioworld for apparel. Great Teacher Onizuka is now in partnership with Abysse for gift and collectibles.

John Leonhardt, head of consumer products at Crunchyroll, said: “We just wrapped our yearly Anime Awards with Jujutsu Kaisen taking home the night’s top honors and with nearly 15 million votes cast from fans all around the world. Anime’s global popularity is showing no signs of slowing down and our latest roundup of deals demonstrates that there is an anime for every fan—from the adorable Bananya to The Junji Ito Collection of spooky stories or the high-energy sports series Haikyu!! to the Shonen-Jump hit series Dr. Stone, just to name a few.”

Waell Oueslati, director of acquisitions and licensing EMEA at Crunchyroll, said: “Crunchyroll has been the world’s best home for anime for more than a decade and represents titles that can drive success to your category. We deliver strong merchandising programs for key IP in the year ahead.”