Disney+ Tops 100 Million Paid Subs

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ has now topped the 100-million paid subscriber mark, Bob Chapek revealed today at a virtual annual shareholders meeting.

In the 16 months since launch, Disney+ has expanded to 59 countries. It arrived in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, before expanding to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and, most recently, Singapore. Continued Asian expansion is expected this year.

“The enormous success of Disney+—which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” said Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “In fact, we set a target of 100-plus new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”