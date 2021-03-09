CBS Sports’ Sean McManus to Deliver NATPE Virtual Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean McManus, the chairman of CBS Sports, has been tapped to deliver the opening keynote at NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports.

NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports is a new event designed to tackle the promotion of live sports, the distribution of live sports to streaming fans, the changing playing field of sport sponsorship, the power of pay per view, as well as the rise of sports gambling, international fandom, local broadcasters and more. The event will be free and take place over three hours on March 23.

Additional executives taking the stage include Wyatt Hicks, the managing director of digital media at NASCAR and Miheer Walavalkar, the CEO of LiveLike, discussing ways of engaging fans around live sports in 2021. Jennifer Storms, chief marketing officer for entertainment and sports at NBCUniversal will speak about promoting live sports viewership. Ray Warren, president of Telemundo Deportes, will join a panel of other programmers and streaming service providers in a discussion of the benefits of distributing live sports to streaming fans everywhere. Julian Mintz, head of west and central brand sales at Roku, and John Stainer, managing director for North America at Nielsen Sports, in separate conversations will discuss trends in where the money is flowing in live sports.

JP Bommel, NATPE’s president and CEO, said: “The importance of Live Sports as a key element to broadcast and advertising revenues worldwide makes this new NATPE Virtual event focused on the Business of Live Sports extremely timely and relevant. It is spot on our mission to deliver business intelligence, connectivity and opportunity through a series of high-level keynote speakers and topics.”