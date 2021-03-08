International Broadcasters Lined Up for Grammy Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Grammy Awards are set to air in 190 territories worldwide, with broadcast deals in place with Turner in Latin America, Network Ten in Australia and Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific for Southeast Asia, among a slew of others.

Through deals signed by Alfred Haber, Inc., this year’s Grammys have been licensed by Rogers (Canada), WOWOW (Japan), Okko TV (Russia), Telefonica (Spain), CStar (France), Telekom Deutschland (Germany), Electronic Media (South Africa), TV2 (Denmark) and NRK (Norway).

The Grammys will broadcast live on March 14 on CBS in the U.S.

“Music, in all of its various forms throughout history, and especially this past year, has not only been a source of entertainment, but a source of hope, comfort, and inspiration,” commented Alfred Haber, president of Alfred Haber, Inc. “We are confident next Sunday’s Grammy Awards, will more than ever, live up to its well-earned name of Music’s Biggest Night.”