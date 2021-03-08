Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Apple TV+ Enters Programming Partnership with Malala Yousafzai

Kristin Brzoznowski


Apple TV+ has inked a multiyear programming partnership with women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Yousafzai’s original programming for Apple TV+ will span dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation and children’s series. The content from Yousafzai and her new production company, Extracurricular, will draw on her ability to inspire people around the world.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” said Yousafzai. “And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”











