Superman & Lois Leads February’s Wit List

Superman & Lois generated the most buzz on Instagram out of all the new shows that premiered around the world this February, according to The WIT.

The present-day superhero series follows the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane as they deal with the stress, pressures and complexities of being working parents in modern society. The series, which bowed on The CW on February 23, boasts 110,000 Instagram followers, with stars Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch claiming 4.3 million and 405,000, respectively.

In second place, the coming-of-age Netflix series Ginny & Georgia has racked up 39,000 followers. Revolving around Ginny and her mother Georgia, who try to put down roots in a picturesque town after years on the run, the series stars Antonia Gentry (335,000) and Brianne Howey (253,000).

A Serra (The Hill) premiered on SIC in Portugal last month. With 35,000 followers for the third place on the list, the telenovela follows a young mountain woman and her love story with a mountain rescuer as well as her fight for justice for her brother, who mysteriously died after a conflict with a powerful family. Carolina Carvalho (377,000 followers), Júlia Palha (359,000) and José Mata (328,000) star.

The fourth-place title, En Casa con Kiko (Home with Kiko) premiered on Twitch.tv in Spain and has picked up 35,000 Instagram followers. The interview talk show is presented live by DJ/host Kiko Rivera (1 million), who chats with a Spanish celebrity in each episode.

Rounding out the top five, Clarice (29,000) is a crime-drama series set one year after the events of the movie The Silence of the Lambs. Following Clarice Sterling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C., the CBS show stars Rebecca Breeds (143,000 followers) as Clarice, and features Michael Cudlitz (952,000), Kal Penn (252,000) and Nick Sandow (137,000).

Young Rock is a comedy series inspired by Dwayne Johnson (221 million followers) that explores the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped him into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way. The series premiered on NBC in the U.S. on February 16 and boasts 25,000 followers on Instagram for sixth place.

In seventh place, the FX docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered (17,000) is set against 40 years of music history. It takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the hip-hop genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it, featuring interviews with Snoop Dogg (55.4 million followers), Ice T (924,000) and Too Short (910,000), among many others.

An adaptation for Televisa in Mexico of the Korean family comedy-drama series Gajokkkiri Wae Irae, ¿Qué le Pasa a Mi Familia? (What Happens to My Family?) is about a family whose matriarch is not happy with the behavior of her children and decides to sue them to teach them a lesson. Starring Julián Gil (3.5 million followers), Emilio Osorio (1.3 million), Eva Cedeño (458,000) and Gonzalo Peña (297,000), the series has 16,000 followers for eighth place.

The Equalizer (15,000 followers), taking the ninth spot, is a reimagining of the classic series that aired on CBS from 1985 to 1989, starring Queen Latifah (6 million) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

In the final spot of February’s top ten list with 12,000 Instagram followers, the magazine show Seres Libres (Free Selves) airs on Crónica Televisión in Argentina, with Gastón Pauls (254,000 followers) serving as the host. Featuring reports and interviews with artists who explain the impact that addiction has had on their lives, among the first guests were actress Andrea Rincón (905,000) and singers Martín Fabio (293,000) and Fabiana Cantilo (135,000).

