TV Movies Screenings Festival: MarVista Entertainment

The drama features available to view in the TV Movies Screenings Festival include The Right Mom from MarVista Entertainment.

In the film, which stars Anna Schafer, Leo Marz, Chase Williamson, Augie Duke and Tamlyn Tomita, a woman assigned to be a child’s guardian while he’s in the hospital alone becomes determined to ensure no harm comes to him again.

“MarVista presents our dramatic thriller inspired by true events, The Right Mom, that delves into the horrible circumstances of a child hospitalized after being abused,” says Deena Stern, head of marketing, communications and acquisitions.