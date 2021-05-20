TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Candlelight Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Candlelight Media Group is looking to serve all corners of the market with its slate of romance, holiday, action and thriller titles showcased in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

Brian Brough, president of the company, describes Scarlett as a film that is “both thrilling and touching at the same time.”

Of the romance title Identical Love, Brittany Wiscombe, director of development, notes: “The idea that love goes beyond what’s on the surface is key in this visually-rich romance. It incorporates a depth of emotion that resonates with us all.”

Timeless Love is “a romance with a twist,” says Jennifer Jan, VP of Distribution, with “a touch of the otherworldly, and the belief that true love still conquers all obstacles.”

Stalked in Paradise is a thriller on the Candlelight Media slate: “The unique setting of tropical islands, like French Polynesia, in Stalked in Paradise makes the beautiful visuals a striking and suspenseful contrast to the movie as a thriller,” says Elisa Brough, executive VP of sales and worldwide distribution.

Holiday movies on the slate include Hot Chocolate Holiday, where “the rivalry over a beloved hot chocolate recipe brings together two strangers, making this movie a perfect blend of romance, humor and Christmas,” says Mary Sivertsen, marketing and distribution manager.