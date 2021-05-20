HBO Max Ad-Supported Tier to Launch in the U.S. Next Month

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max will launch its ad-supported subscription tier in the U.S. in the first week of June at a price of $9.99 per month.

At the WarnerMedia Upfront, HBO Max previewed new ad experiences coming to the platform and shared its “immediate commitment to having the lightest ad load in the streaming industry, coupled with the most premium content.”

Both tiers offer access to a lineup of new original programming, as well as a catalog of content from entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and more. Subscribers to the ad-supported tier will have access to the full HBO Max content catalog, excluding Warner Bros. same-day premiere films debuting in theaters and on HBO Max throughout 2021.

“HBO Max with Ads will bring our beloved entertainment brands and franchises to even more consumers at this new, lower price point-while, for the first time, elegantly connecting brands to the premium, iconic IP that defines this service,” said Tony Goncalves, executive VP and chief revenue officer for WarnerMedia.

“HBO Max with Ads provides a superior marketing environment, featuring the lightest ad load in the streaming industry, driving engagement with consumers and efficacy for our partners,” said JP Colaco, head of advertising sales for WarnerMedia. “Couple that with beloved premium content spanning all genres and audience segments, and we are delivering the best ad offering available in market today.”

HBO Max is scheduled to launch (without ads) in 39 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June, and the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, and Portugal) are scheduled to be upgraded to HBO Max later this year.