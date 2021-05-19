TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: ORF-Enterprise

ADVERTISEMENT

From Austria, ORF-Enterprise is showcasing the “clever thriller” In the Shadow of Fear, says Armin Luttenberger, head of content sales international, the period drama Secret in the Mountain and the popular Tatort franchise in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

Karla Eckhardt is a forensic psychiatrist serving as an expert witness in criminal proceedings in In the Shadow of Fear. She suspects the famous architect Carsten Spanger is a serial killer. “A thrilling and visually stunning masterpiece: a forensic psychiatrist and a repeat offender engage in a gripping duel in this clever thriller with a fast-paced finale,” Luttenberger says.

Secret in the Mountain is set amid the dark days of World War II. “Based on true events, the film recounts the deeds of the ‘silent heroes’ in the last days of World War II. A touching episode about the ‘Monuments Men’ of a small mountain village and their attempt to resist an inhumane regime.”

Chief Inspector Moritz Eisner and Major Bibi Fellner are the beloved crime-solving duo from Tatort. “This crime classic already traveled the world: thrilling stories, topical cases and a charismatic investigator duo guarantee exciting 90 minutes in each episode for crime movie aficionados,” Luttenberger says.