TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Crown Media International

ADVERTISEMENT

Crown Media International Distribution distributes the popular Hallmark Channel movies and is showcasing a slate that includes the rom-coms It Was Always You and Mix Up in the Mediterranean, the holiday features A Timeless Christmas and One Royal Holiday and the thriller Mystery 101: Killer Timing.

Francisco González, senior VP of international distribution, notes that the titles speak to “Hallmark Channel’s commitment to connect on an emotional level with audiences around the globe.”

It Was Always You “is the perfect romantic comedy for the entire family,” González says. While Mix Up in the Mediterranean “shot entirely in sunny Malta… offers our viewers a fresh take on twin-swapping family rom-com.”

“Hallmark Channel holiday movies continue to enjoy high demand in the international marketplace,” González continues. “Our latest Countdown to Christmas lineup features all the key ingredients that have made our brand a seasonal tradition in homes all around the world.” The company’s slate includes A Timeless Christmas and One Royal Holiday, which is part of Hallmark’s collection of royal-themed movies. “One Royal Holiday brings a refreshing, unconventional narrative to this beloved genre and is sure to be a fan favorite,” González says.

Mystery 101 is one of Crown Media’s most successful mystery franchises internationally, González says. “The chemistry between Professor Amy Winslow and Detective Travis [Burke] keeps audiences coming back for more. Stakes are high in this latest installment with a serial killer on the loose and an FBI agent (and Travis’s ex) joining the team.”