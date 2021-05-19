Discovery Extends David Zaslav’s Contract Through 2027

ADVERTISEMENT

David Zaslav is set to remain president and CEO of Discovery, Inc. through 2027, extending his previous contract, which ran till the end of 2023.

The extension comes amid Discovery’s transformative deal to combine with WarnerMedia in a new standalone global entertainment company that will be led by Zaslav.

Zaslav joined Discovery in 2007 and under his leadership, the company has grown dramatically, with milestones that included the acquisition of Scripps Networks Interactive; securing coverage of the Olympics for Eurosport; and a new direct-to-consumer strategy led by the global rollout of discovery+.