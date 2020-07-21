Jewels in the Crown Media International Distribution Catalog

ADVERTISEMENT

It feels like Christmas in July. Fresh out of its most-watched second quarter in over a decade, Crown Media Family Networks has unveiled a bevy of highlights from its upcoming roster of holiday programming. Indeed, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ holiday franchise, Miracles of Christmas, have become calendar staples for audiences in the U.S., drawing nearly 85 million unduplicated viewers each year.

For the global marketplace, Crown Media International Distribution will offer all-new original movies that are part of Hallmark’s record-breaking Countdown to Christmas annual event. “International viewers have cozied up to Hallmark holiday movies,” says Francisco J. González, senior VP of international distribution. “Each year we see more territories and networks showcasing this lineup.”

Among the fresh highlights are A Royal Holiday, starring Laura Osnes; Chateau Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson; and On the 12th Date of Christmas, starring Mallory Jansen.

But of course, the overall offering is much bigger than holiday. Hallmark has a highly popular slate of original romantic comedy movies, which have a large following around the globe. “At the heart of these movies—shot all over the world, from Iceland to Rome to Vienna—are fun, compelling storylines that keep our viewers coming back for more,” González says.

And Hallmark Signature Mystery Series also continue to perform strongly in the international market, according to González. “One of our most popular mystery series is Mystery 101, which now features five movies, with more planned for 2021. The winning formula behind our mystery programming is the intriguing plots and undeniable chemistry between the leads.” Ruby Herring Mysteries and Picture Perfect Mysteries are also back with new installments.

Crown Media International Distribution has found success all over the world with its catalog of Crown Media Family Networks’ original signature content, which airs on the flagship Hallmark Channel in the U.S., and also Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama and the SVOD platform Hallmark Movies Now, which is nearing 1 million subscribers.

“More than ever, audiences around the world are looking for feel-good programming, and Crown Media is the leading destination for original content that connects with viewers,” says González.

“Buyers know they can always depend on our high-quality productions. Our lineup offers a unique experience that only Hallmark can provide, and that they can program during every season, all year round.”

The company has had success in licensing programming to its international partners as well as in expanding the brand along with the content. In Canada, the W Network airs a Hallmark Channel branded programming block with original content every weekend. Also, the first international SVOD platform will launch later this year. “We will announce new partnerships and distribution deals as we continue to grow our footprint internationally,” González teases.

From Christmas movies to romance and mysteries, the distinctive programming from Hallmark has garnered legions of fans globally, and buyers know what to expect when they come to Crown Media International Distribution. “Hallmark is one of the most well-known, beloved and respected brands in the world—after all, nearly everyone has received and sent a Hallmark card,” González says. “The key to our success has been following the roadmap of this iconic brand to create quality programming that represents and honors the Hallmark name and brand promise.”

For the year ahead, the company is committed to increasing the number of productions and hours it offers internationally “as we focus on expanding our brand and footprint and strengthening the great partnerships we have developed and enjoyed over the years.”

See Crown Media International Distribution’s Summer 2020 Showcase here.