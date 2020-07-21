Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Home / Top Stories / PlayMonster & My Singing Monsters Align with Carl’s Jr. & Hardees

PlayMonster & My Singing Monsters Align with Carl’s Jr. & Hardees

Chelsea Regan 5 hours ago Top Stories


PlayMonster and My Singing Monsters are partnering with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s for a promotion this summer that will bring four exclusive My Singing Monsters toys to the fast-food restaurants’ Star Pals kids meal.

The toys include My Singing Monsters Monster Dominoes, My Singing Monsters Monster Maze, My Singing Monsters Stackers and My Singing Monsters Island Theatre Set. They will be available at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants from July 22 through September 1, while supplies last.

Originally a mobile game, the My Singing Monsters IP is being franchised out through Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and is currently in development as an animated series. Fans of the game can now enjoy 25 percent off their favorite singing Monsters until February 28 when making a My Singing Monsters purchase on the PlayMonster website.

Scott Flynn, VP of marketing at PlayMonster, said: “We know how passionate the My Singing Monsters fan base is and we wanted to give them new exclusive toys for 2020. Partnering with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s and their Star Pals meals was a no brainer!”











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

BBC Comedy The Other One Sells to Acorn TV

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV has acquired the exclusive rights in North America and the Netherlands to the BBC One comedy The Other One.

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.