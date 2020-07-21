PlayMonster & My Singing Monsters Align with Carl’s Jr. & Hardees

PlayMonster and My Singing Monsters are partnering with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s for a promotion this summer that will bring four exclusive My Singing Monsters toys to the fast-food restaurants’ Star Pals kids meal.

The toys include My Singing Monsters Monster Dominoes, My Singing Monsters Monster Maze, My Singing Monsters Stackers and My Singing Monsters Island Theatre Set. They will be available at participating Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants from July 22 through September 1, while supplies last.

Originally a mobile game, the My Singing Monsters IP is being franchised out through Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and is currently in development as an animated series. Fans of the game can now enjoy 25 percent off their favorite singing Monsters until February 28 when making a My Singing Monsters purchase on the PlayMonster website.

Scott Flynn, VP of marketing at PlayMonster, said: “We know how passionate the My Singing Monsters fan base is and we wanted to give them new exclusive toys for 2020. Partnering with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s and their Star Pals meals was a no brainer!”