Hulu Renews Futurama for Seasons 13 & 14

The adult animation series Futurama has been renewed by Hulu for two additional seasons.

Seasons 13 and 14 will bring an additional 20 episodes. Season 11 premiered on Hulu on July 24th, following the show’s presence at San Diego Comic Con. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000.

The series stars John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. Futurama is created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Executive producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.