Blink49 Studios Taps eOne Alum Tashi Bieler

Blink49 Studios has appointed Entertainment One (eOne) alum Tashi Bieler as senior VP and head of production.

In her new role, Bieler will oversee all areas of physical production and postproduction spanning from development through delivery across scripted and unscripted productions. She will work closely with the company’s leadership team and other senior executives to build on a robust growing slate of television projects.

Bieler previously served as eOne’s senior VP of production and supervised content production for key titles such as Netflix’s The Recruit, the Kiefer Sutherland drama series Designated Survivor, HBO’s Run, Private Eyes for Corus and CTV’S The Spencer Sisters.

“Having known and worked with Tashi for many years, we’re thrilled to be reunited once again at Blink49,” said Jeff Lynas, chief operating officer. “Her proven leadership skills, deeply rooted industry relationships and experience in production across various budget levels and genres filming across Canada and throughout the world make her an ideal fit for Blink49.”

“I’m excited to be working again with the exceptional team at Blink49,” Bieler added. “Since their launch less than two years ago, they’ve hit the ground running and have built a strong foundation with a growing infrastructure. I look forward to collaborating with this talented group and contributing to their expanding programming slate.”