ADVERTISEMENT

Blink49 Studios has made its second major corporate acquisition since its founding in 2021 with the purchase of the Canadian production company Pier21 Films.

Founded in 2011 by Laszlo Barna and led by CEOs Nicole Butler and Vanessa Steinmetz, Pier21 Films is behind series such as The Beaverton (CTV, three seasons), Run the Burbs (CBC, The CW, Hulu, three seasons), Late Bloomer (Crave, two seasons) and Don’t Even (Crave, APTN, one season).

Under the agreement, Blink49 will assume all operations of Pier21 Films. While Barna will exit the company, he has entered into an exclusive first-look agreement with Blink49 Studios.

“This acquisition represents a significant step in Blink49’s strategic growth,” said John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios. “It reinforces our focus on Canadian talent and partnerships, expanding our slate of comedy content and diversifying our production activities. We’re excited for the opportunity to work with all those involved on these upcoming series and grateful to Laszlo Barna for his leadership and vision in building such a respected company.”

“Pier21 has had an incredible journey,” said Barna. “I’m deeply grateful to Nicole Butler, Vanessa Steinmetz and the entire team for their dedication and passion. I look forward to embarking on my next adventure and am excited to continue collaborating with Blink49 through our first-look partnership.”