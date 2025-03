ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ is adding a new 24/7 streaming offer for The Simpsons, featuring 767 episodes across seasons 1 through 35 programmed in chronological order at launch.

This means a total of nearly 300 continuous hours with the Simpsons family. The Simpsons Stream will be refreshed monthly and accessible to Premium subscribers.

“From day one, the fans have asked for a stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige,” said Gabe Lewis, senior VP of programming and content curation at Disney+. “Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more streams to more subscribers later this year.”

“The Simpsons Stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day—no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there,” added Matt Selman, The Simpsons showrunner and binge-watcher.