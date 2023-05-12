Fuse Media Sets Up New Studio for Multicultural Content

ADVERTISEMENT

The Latino-owned entertainment company Fuse Media has established Ignition Studios to tap into the demand for young adult-focused multicultural content.

Jennifer Danielson, Mitch Lewis and Steve Elliott have been tapped to build out Ignition’s inaugural slate alongside Sydney Kim, Fuse Media’s head of development. Ignition Studios will be led by Jon Scarlett, VP of Fuse Studios, and will offer creators a range of services to bring their shows to life, including concept development, production, distribution and consulting.

“Fuse Media is succeeding in our mission to deliver uplifting content to young, culturally diverse audiences both in the U.S. and around the world, as evidenced by our growing global footprint,” said Miguel Roggero, chairman and CEO of Fuse Media. “With our strong history of engagement and years of proprietary research into what young, multicultural viewers actually want, Ignition will develop and produce IP with our clients to help them build a bridge to their audiences with stories that mirror their values and life experiences.”

“No one has a better understanding of today’s young diverse audiences at this moment than Fuse,” said Scarlett. “From concept development to production, our talented team is motivated to develop fresh and dynamic programming for the growing number of creators who want to expand their reach with inclusive—and most importantly—authentic storytelling.”

Titles in the works include the unscripted series American Deconstructed, Don’t Yuck Our Yum, Earth to Table, Haunted Honeymoon, Plus One, UnCONVENTIONAL and Young at Heart.

Fuse has been building out its footprint in the U.S. and around the world, including launching a channel in South Africa on Ultraview and delivering its content on a range of FAST channels. In the U.S. it operates the linear channels Fuse and FM and the subscription streaming service Fuse+.