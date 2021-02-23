Disney+ Launches Star Brand in International Markets

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ has officially launched the general-entertainment Star brand today in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Europe.

“Disney+ has touched the lives of nearly a hundred million people around the globe by providing a home for exceptional storytelling from the beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and today’s launch of the Star-branded international general-entertainment offering marks an exciting expansion for the service,” said Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer at The Walt Disney Company. “With the addition of Star, we’re building even more value for consumers by adding an incredible array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens, and adults, fueled by the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and our creative studios.”

In Singapore, Disney+ with Star launched today, becoming the first market to debut with the new general-entertainment brand.

Fully integrated into Disney+ in these markets, Star has its own dedicated brand page featuring a collection of general-entertainment movies, TV, documentaries and more, along with Star-branded exclusive originals and local productions being created for the service.

The offering comprises Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and more. This includes Grey’s Anatomy, 24, The X-Files, Lost and Family Guy. FX’s Atlanta, ABC’s black-ish, the Shonda Rhimes legal drama Scandal and Jordan Weiss’s feminist comedy Dollface are now available for subscribers to watch. Movies on the launch slate include The Favourite and The Grand Budapest Hotel, along with classics such as Pretty Woman, Die Hard 2, The Devil Wears Prada and Moulin Rouge, all now streaming from Star on Disney+.

Star also delivers brand-new originals from Disney Television Studios in international markets, with over 35 first-run series set to premiere by the end of the first year. Titles now streaming in select markets include the crime thriller Big Sky from David E. Kelley; the Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor and the adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites. The drama series Helstrom will also be available at launch. Going forward, Star will bring a range of locally produced originals in regions where available.