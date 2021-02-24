Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Peacock Greenlights Frogger Competition Series

Peacock Greenlights Frogger Competition Series

Kristin Brzoznowski 7 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The classic video game franchise Frogger is being adapted as a live-action physical competition series for Peacock.

Frogger will feature 12 obstacle courses or “crossings.” These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.

Introduced by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms.

The Frogger competition show is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Wednesday Addams Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix is set to launch the new live-action coming-of-age comedy Wednesday, centering on Wednesday Addams and marking Tim Burton’s directorial TV debut.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.