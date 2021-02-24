Peacock Greenlights Frogger Competition Series

ADVERTISEMENT

The classic video game franchise Frogger is being adapted as a live-action physical competition series for Peacock.

Frogger will feature 12 obstacle courses or “crossings.” These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.

Introduced by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms.

The Frogger competition show is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.