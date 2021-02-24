CEO Named for BritBox International

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios and ITV have tapped Reemah Sakaan to be BritBox International’s new CEO.

Sakaan will take up the post in April 2021 and will lead a team of around 100 content, customer management and business professionals. As CEO, she will be steering the rollout of BritBox to up to 25 countries worldwide.

Sakaan is currently group director of ITV SVOD (responsible for the launch of BritBox in the U.K.) as well as chief brand and creative officer at BritBox Global.

The BritBox international management team, including Moira Hogan, country manager for Australia, and Emily Powers, execuitve VP and head of BritBox North America, will report to Sakaan.

Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, said: “The role attracted a very impressive field of external candidates which reflects the strength and appeal of the BritBox brand. Reemah was deservedly successful and I am really pleased that she will lead BritBox internationally.

“BritBox is now firmly established as a global premium brand in a rapidly growing sector. I am confident that under Reemah’s leadership BritBox will continue to grow in our existing countries and successfully expand worldwide.”

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, said: “This is an important moment for Britbox and its ambitions to become a truly global brand. We know international audiences are turning to the service for great British television and with Reemah heading up the next phase of growth I am confident we will see further success.”

Sakaan added: “I am thrilled to be charged with leading BritBox International and its team on behalf of the BBC and ITV.

“It’s been fantastic to have been part of the Britbox journey so far. I can’t wait for our next exciting phase of growth in existing markets and to put BritBox and the best of British creativity on the map in many more.”