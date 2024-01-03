Friday, January 5, 2024
Home / Top Stories / BritBox International Taps SkyShowtime Alum

BritBox International Taps SkyShowtime Alum

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 days ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Farrar, who took on the role of head of programming at SkyShowtime in August 2022, has joined BritBox International as senior VP for group editorial and content.

Farrar said in a social media post: “New year, new adventure. I’m delighted to say that I’m starting a contract at Britbox International as senior VP of group editorial and content, taking brilliant British programs out to audiences worldwide. I love the brand as much as its passionate audiences do and couldn’t be happier to get started.”

He was with SkyShowtime for just over a year, and prior to that, Farrar spent 12 years at BBC Studios. There, he held the role of global VOD director for BBC Studios and editor-in-chief of BBC Select and was previously senior VP of global programming and acquisitions. He also previously spent five years at NBCUniversal, serving as program director for Universal Networks International.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

2023: The Year in Review

A look back at the biggest media stories of 2023.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2024 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.