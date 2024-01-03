BritBox International Taps SkyShowtime Alum

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Farrar, who took on the role of head of programming at SkyShowtime in August 2022, has joined BritBox International as senior VP for group editorial and content.

Farrar said in a social media post: “New year, new adventure. I’m delighted to say that I’m starting a contract at Britbox International as senior VP of group editorial and content, taking brilliant British programs out to audiences worldwide. I love the brand as much as its passionate audiences do and couldn’t be happier to get started.”

He was with SkyShowtime for just over a year, and prior to that, Farrar spent 12 years at BBC Studios. There, he held the role of global VOD director for BBC Studios and editor-in-chief of BBC Select and was previously senior VP of global programming and acquisitions. He also previously spent five years at NBCUniversal, serving as program director for Universal Networks International.