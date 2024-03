ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Schildhouse has been appointed to the expanded role of president of BritBox North America and general manager of BritBox International.

Schildhouse most recently served as general manager for North America and group editorial for BritBox International. He has been key in driving the streaming service’s business growth in the U.S. and Canada while leading its global content and editorial organization. As part of his expanded role, Schildhouse will assume responsibility for product/technology and marketing, in addition to editorial.

Kerry Ball will continue in her role as chief commercial and strategy officer based in London. Schildhouse and Ball will now both report to Rebecca Glashow, CEO of BBC Global Media & Streaming.

“Robert’s commitment, creativity and passion for the business make him the optimal leader to drive the continued success of BritBox and I’m looking forward to working with him,” said Glashow. “With Robert’s deep understanding of the streaming landscape, combined with our world-class leadership team and staff, BritBox is poised for an exciting next phase of growth in the BBC portfolio.”

“I am thrilled to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal moment for BritBox International. We have had an incredible year of growth and are uniquely positioned to solidify our standing as the premier destination for delivering quality British content to our loyal and expanding subscriber base,” said Schildhouse. “Great stories can come from anywhere, and we remain committed to curating premium content from the deep and varied creative community across the U.K., including ITV, independent producers and from within BBC Studios.”