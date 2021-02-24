HiddenLight Taps Channel 4 Alum

ADVERTISEMENT

HiddenLight Productions, founded by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton, has appointed Siobhan Sinnerton to the new role of creative director and senior VP of unscripted.

Sinnerton joins HiddenLight from Channel 4, where she was commissioning editor for news and current affairs and immersive content. At HiddenLight, Sinnerton will be responsible for growing the company’s slate of premium unscripted content globally.

Sinnerton will report to CEO Johnny Webb.

Webb said: “Siobhan is perfectly aligned with our mission to celebrate the best of the human spirit. She has built an outstanding network of talent on- and off-screen and has a reputation for nurturing lasting relationships. Siobhan’s love for premium storytelling, impact and innovation make her a very exciting addition to our senior team.”

Sinnerton added: “The need to create programs that have real purpose, but that also entertain and reach the widest possible audience, is more pressing now than ever before. HiddenLight is one of the most exciting companies to launch in recent years. They truly understand the difference that television can make to people’s lives and, through their founders, their experienced team, their nurturing approach to talent and their transatlantic footprint, the company has the opportunity to make a huge impact globally. I’m beyond excited to be joining at such a pivotal moment in HiddenLight’s development.”