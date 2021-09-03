HiddenLight Hires Head of Production

ADVERTISEMENT

HiddenLight Productions has appointed Avalon exec Lydia Arding to the new role of head of production.

In this role, Arding will be responsible for overseeing the company’s slate of premium content for major U.S. and U.K. broadcasters and platforms. She joins HiddenLight directly from her role as head of production for Avalon’s factual division.

At Avalon, she managed all output across TV and audio for the factual slate, and she oversaw numerous series, including Russell Howard & Mum for Comedy Central and Sugar Free Farm for ITV. Prior to Avalon, she worked as a production executive at Flame Television and Liberty Bell Productions, then as a company production manager at Flame Television, where she oversaw production processes during the sale of the company to Avalon.

“The head of production role is critical in enabling us to fulfill our creative ambitions,” said Claire Featherstone, chief operating officer, who Arding will report directly to. “Having worked with Lydia before, I know that she is one of the most outstanding production leads in the U.K. She is not only exceptional in the management of all steps of the production process, she has a ‘people-first’ approach, which sets her apart. Production management is the lifeblood of the production process—something I’m pleased to see the industry shining a light on—and Lydia will bring that expertise to HiddenLight as we build a world-class studio.”

Arding added, “HiddenLight not only has one of the most exciting global visions in the industry, it stands out in its approach to championing production staff. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work on programming that can truly make a difference to people’s lives—both for those who view it and those who work on it. I’m delighted to be joining the team to help the company achieve its impressive ambitions.”

HiddenLight was founded by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, Sam Branson and Chelsea Clinton. The company’s first project to air will be If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, based on the book of the same name, for YouTube. The company is also in production with a number of other projects, including Gutsy Women, which received a straight-to-series order from Apple TV+.