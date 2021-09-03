iGeneration Studios & Komixx Entertainment Reorganize

ADVERTISEMENT

iGeneration Studios, a new U.K.-based film and TV producer, has acquired the independent film and TV production company Komixx Entertainment Group.

The Komixx brand name will be retained for preschool and children’s TV projects in the U.K. and Perth, Australia. The Australian branch, responsible for two seasons of ITCH, will continue to be headed by Amanda Morrison, managing director.

In London and Los Angeles, it will be rebranded as iGeneration Studios to house all young-adult, prime-time drama and feature projects. This young-adult branch, known for producing The Kissing Booth movie series for Netflix, will be headed by Komixx’s CEO Ed Glauser. Its headquarters will remain in London.

iGeneration Studios has secured third-party investment from MediaNet Partners, an asset and investment management firm specializing in the media and entertainment sectors. It has also appointed the former Walt Disney and Sony Pictures senior executive Lawrence Aldridge as president of its U.S. operations in a first step to strengthen its management team.

Glauser said: “We have come a long way in 15 years, beginning with kids’ TV for the BBC, Netflix, Nickelodeon and other broadcasters worldwide. Building on the success we have enjoyed with The Kissing Booth and other properties, we are now developing and producing a wonderful catalog of exciting, on-demand programs and films for teenagers and young adults. This injection of growth funding couldn’t come at a better time for us, and, together with the genre-driven group reorganization, we are superbly well-positioned to respond to the huge growth in demand for programming from the on-demand film and TV services. We couldn’t be more excited about where we’re heading.

“iGeneration Studios will accelerate the development and production of shows from our catalog for a much wider audience, satisfying evolving tastes and preferences. This means producing a thrilling new slate of young adult and prime-time broadcast properties, bringing on board some amazingly creative and talented new people.

“By expanding into new genres of high-profile scripted drama, with tense thrillers, true crime and supernatural mystery, we’ll have even more content to entertain the iGeneration ‘connected’ audience.”

Glauser continued: “The appointment of Lawrence Aldridge to lead our work at the center of the film and entertainment industry in Los Angeles will enable iGeneration Studios to better leverage the huge slate of assets in our pipeline. This deal, together with the commitment and investment from MediaNet, will drive our accelerated expansion across our three operations in the U.K., U.S. and Australia.”

Juan Aguerrevere, partner at MediaNet Partners, said: “We are delighted to have agreed to this investment with iGeneration Studios. MediaNet backs talented media people and entertainment businesses that have bold ambitions. In iGeneration Studios, we have found a producer that can back its aspirations with a slate of first-rate properties to develop and showcase to audiences across a range of traditional and digital media platforms.”