Multitude of Marathons for FilmRise September Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise will host multiple marathons for its September slate on a variety of channels, including a 21 Jump Street set, an Emmy Award-winners run and one honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

The “Back to School with 21 Jump Street” marathon on FilmRise Classic TV kicks off the September lineup. Seasons one through three of the 21 Jump Street series, in which undercover cops investigate high school crime and classroom capers, will play on the channel from September 3 to 5.

From September 9 to 12, FilmRise Action will host a Sea Patrol marathon, which will feature seasons one through three of the hit Australian drama show.

To celebrate the Emmy Awards on September 19, FilmRise is hosting an “Emmy Award Classics” marathon beginning September 17. Emmy-winners such as That Girl, Highway to Heaven, The Greatest American Hero and The Real McCoys will play on FilmRise Classic TV.

FilmRise’s monthly “Full Moon Madness” marathon, in which scary werewolf programs are played around each month’s full moon, will continue. This month, Ginger Snaps, seasons one and two of Being Human and Howl will play on FilmRise Horror.

To round out September, Hispanic Heritage Month will be honored on the FilmRise Free Movies channel with a marathon of Latinx films, including Alejandro González Padilla’s past lives drama Regresa, Ido Mizrahy’s bullfighter documentary Gored, Cesc Gay’s dog-friendly comedy Truman and many more.