Succession Leads Golden Globe TV Nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the nominees for the Golden Globes, with HBO’s Succession scoring the most nominations in the TV categories, alongside Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Ted Lasso.

The nominees for drama series are Lupin, The Morning Show, Pose, Squid Game and Succession. The performance categories feature Brian Cox for Succession, Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game, Billy Porter for Pose, Jeremy Strong for Succession and Omar Sy for Lupin, as well as Uzo Aduba for In Treatment, Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Christine Baranski for The Good Fight, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose.

For comedy or musical series, the nominees are The Great, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Reservation Dogs and Ted Lasso. Performance nods went to Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, Elle Fanning for The Great, Issa Rae for Insecure, Tracee Ellis Ross for black-ish and Jean Smart for Hacks, along with Anthony Anderson for black-ish, Nicholas Hoult for The Great, Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso.

Golden Globe nominees for TV movie/miniseries are Dopesick, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Maid, Mare of Easttown and The Underground Railroad. The best actor nominees in the category are Paul Bettany for WandaVision, Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage, Michael Keaton for Dopesick, Ewan McGregor for Halston and Tahar Rahim for The Serpent. On the actress side, the nominees are Jessica Chastain for Scenes from a Marriage, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha, Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision, Margaret Qualley for Maid and Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown.

Supporting nods went to Billy Crudup for The Morning Show, Kieran Culkin for Succession, Mark Duplass for The Morning Show, Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso and O Yeong-su for Squid Game, along with Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick, Andie MacDowell for Maid, Sarah Snook for Succession and Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso.