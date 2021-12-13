108 Media Buys DCD Rights, Plans More Acquisitions

ADVERTISEMENT

108 Media has acquired all the assets of DCD Media in a deal worth $6.3 million, marking what the company says is the first of several major corporate acquisitions being negotiated within the next 18 months.

The deal comprises all DCD Media assets, which include September Films, RIZE USA and DCD Rights, which has a catalog of more than 3,500 hours across drama, entertainment, factual and music. DCD Rights will continue to operate as an independent distribution company and grow its roster of productions, including dramas The Secrets She Keeps and My Life is Murder as well as factual and entertainment franchises such as Aussie Gold Hunters, Bettany Hughes Treasures series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Bridezillas.

Abhi Rastogi, CEO of 108 Media, said: “We could not be more proud. The purchase of DCD Media’s assets is just the start of our very exciting structural expansion of being first-tier co-production specialists and adds to our vision of building a modern multi-faceted media company operating proudly at the nexus of the creative and corporate worlds. Empowering visionary creators, championing bold new voices and creating compelling internationally-oriented content is at the forefront of our business and this only helps extend that further.”

He continued: “Having our fully integrated cross-border and cross-cultural studio system already in place, the acquisition of DCD means we now have an impressive catalog of content, additional production capabilities and a massive global distribution pipeline sharing our dynamic content. We thank the DCD Media PLC board for its help in getting the deal negotiated, completed, and we look forward to supporting and providing synergies to Nicky and the excellent team she has built.”

DCD Rights’ founder and CEO, Nicky Davies Williams, added: “We are genuinely excited by this next step in our evolution. Our high-quality library has never been in greater demand, and the new productions which we are co-producing and acquiring continue to be very attractive to established international broadcasters and global platforms.”

David Craven, DCD Media’s executive chairman, commented: “This is an immensely exciting opportunity for DCD Rights and the talented team we have been working with for ten years. Management from 108 Media and DCD Rights will collaborate to further enhance our offering following a period of sustained growth and profitability.”