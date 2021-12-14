FOX Entertainment Buys MarVista

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment has acquired MarVista Entertainment, which will continue to be led by CEO and founding partner Fernando Szew.

Launched in 2003, MarVista has been developing, producing and distributing made-for-platform movies for partners in the U.S. and abroad. The studio puts out an average of 80 titles annually across all genres, including holiday-themed content, and has built a catalog of owned content with more than 2,500 hours of programming.

MarVista will continue to be led by Szew and his team of industry leaders. Szew will report to FOX Entertainment’s president of production strategy and operations, Stefan Reinhardt.

MarVista will focus on developing and producing content for FOX’s digital platforms, including the AVOD service Tubi. The studio also will continue to work with its roster of third-party buyers and co-production partners, while distributing its content globally.

“Fernando and his team have built a globally respected studio with a track record of prolific creative output, a vast library of owned titles and an efficient approach to production that’s admired industry-wide,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier. “With these key strategic advantages, acquiring and investing in MarVista aligns perfectly with FOX Entertainment’s long-term vision for streaming and diversifying our in-house capabilities and infrastructure, as we expand our portfolio. Across the board, MarVista boasts a wonderfully talented team, which we happily welcome to our fast-growing organization.”

“I am very excited by the opportunity to further scale MarVista with the leadership, resources and entrepreneurial spirit of FOX Entertainment,” said Szew. “As the content distribution landscape has evolved and become more ubiquitous and sophisticated, we are proud of the uniqueness of MarVista’s innovative practices and offerings and expect to propel our growth as part of FOX Entertainment. As always, we will continue to create meaningful opportunities for filmmakers and talent, and maintain our leading position as go-to partners for the growing and diverse networks and platforms on a global basis. This is an incredible new chapter for MarVista and our passionate team.”

“Amplifying our in-house expertise with MarVista’s vast production know-how and bandwidth will create significant long-term value across FOX Entertainment, especially as we continue to build a library of high-quality, original content and enhance our ability to support even more third-party productions,” said Reinhardt.