Tubi & BBC Studios Ink Content Deal

Tubi and BBC Studios have struck a deal that brings over 400 hours of British content to FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service.

Tubi will be the U.S. free streaming home of The First Team, starring Will Arnett (LEGO Masters, Arrested Development), and Life, written by Mike Bartlett (Doctor Foster). It will also debut the Baby Cow-produced High & Dry. Tubi viewers will be able to access multiple seasons of long-running BBC series such as Antiques Roadshow, as well as Atlantis, Misfits, Monarch of the Glen, The Musketeers, Primeval and Robin Hood.

“We are thrilled to begin our first-ever partnership with BBC Studios, showcasing the best in British creative talent,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer at Tubi. “Viewers can now instantly access a wide cross-section of celebrated BBC content, including three series debuting on Tubi in the U.S.”

Dina Vangelisti, executive VP of content sales at BBC Studios, said, “BBC Studios has a growing footprint in the Americas, and we continue to explore new ways to meet our customers on their favorite services. The partnership with Tubi signifies a dedication to increasing our presence on AVOD platforms, expanding awareness of our powerhouse content catalog as well as bringing fresh programming to new audiences.”