Seven leading Korean content producers and distributors will showcase their highlights at the LA Screenings this year as the country continues to expand its impact on the global media business.

“These companies have been selected through a rigorous screening process and are recognized for their excellent content, including outstanding dramas and entertainment formats,” says Byongho Park, director of the LA Business Center of the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), the government-backed entity that has been pushing the Korean wave for decades. “To facilitate greater interaction with international buyers, an offline showcase will be held on Thursday, May 15. This event is an important opportunity to learn about the content offered by Korean participants and the global collaborations they propose.”

To make it easier for international buyers to discover the latest Korean fare, KOCCA also launched a website, kocca-lascreenings.org, which went live this week. “The website also allows for registration to attend the offline showcase and to schedule business meetings,” Park says. “We will continue to support Korean content companies in building diverse global partnerships.”

KOCCA has a range of initiatives to foster and promote the Korean content business, Park continues. “Tailored programs are provided to meet the needs of the broadcasting ecosystem, including script development, program production, training, marketing and global distribution. KOCCA is dedicated to maintaining a diverse content supply chain by supporting content companies and creators,” Park notes.

These efforts include supporting the participation of Korean content companies at major global content markets. “This enables them to establish co-productions and business partnerships with broadcasters, platforms and producers worldwide,” he says. “In particular, KOCCA hosts the annual Broadcast Worldwide (BCWW) event, a key broadcasting and video content business forum. Through these efforts, KOCCA strengthens Korea’s presence in the global broadcasting market and boosts the long-term competitiveness of the content industry.”

