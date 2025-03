ADVERTISEMENT

Nine Entertainment in Australia has confirmed Matthew Stanton as its new CEO and managing director, effective immediately.

Stanton joined Nine as chief strategy officer in 2022 and has been acting CEO since October of last year. Since then, he has implemented a new operating model, changed the executive team and accelerated programs for company-wide strategic and cultural reforms.

Nine Chair Catherine West said: “The board is delighted to confirm Matt as the Nine CEO. Following a thorough and competitive recruitment process, Matt was clearly the best credentialed leader to maintain the momentum on our strategic and cultural transformation. He has done an outstanding job as acting CEO. Matt’s mix of strategic and commercial acumen, transformation and media experience, strong values, and an open and collaborative approach to leadership, make him the right person to lead Nine. After developing the group strategy, Matt has a deep understanding of Nine, our priorities, culture and people and has earned the respect of the senior leadership, the broader workforce, the market and the board.”

Stanton said: “It’s an honor and a privilege to lead the talented and dedicated team at Nine. Nine is a great Australian company that plays a vital role in the national conversation. We have an exciting future, underpinned by the best people and assets in the media sector. We have moved at pace in recent months to strengthen the group, and I’ve been buoyed by the buy-in from people across the company as we progress our ambitious plans to reset and grow the business. I am committed to continuing to reform and strengthen Nine in the interests of all shareholders and our people.”