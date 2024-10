ADVERTISEMENT

Plex has debuted its new movie and show reviews feature that allows any registered account to review content and share that review with their network.

This marks the first phase of the review feature, as future updates are set to introduce the ability to optionally share ratings and reviews with anyone on Plex, not just friends.

Reviews can be created from Plex web and mobile apps but will be visible on all clients. Users can optionally flag reviews as containing spoilers. A new setting also allows viewers to control which reviews they see on detail pages.