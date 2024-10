ADVERTISEMENT

Parrot Analytics has launched a Streaming Metrics Dashboard, opening up access to global and market-specific streaming data for services worldwide.

Streaming Metrics empowers strategy, finance and competitive analysis teams with access to historical and forecasted economic performance metrics, including subscribers, revenue, ARPU and churn, combined with catalog insights (including exclusivity and windowing), on a market-by-market basis globally.

Streaming Metrics also provides region- and country-level metric breakdowns, helping users to drive investment decisions, benchmark their performance against competitive streaming services in each market and globally and inform positioning, pricing and growth strategies by understanding both the financial and content metrics behind streaming success.

“The entire entertainment industry wants to understand the key drivers of streaming success” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “We’re excited to finally lift the veil on the streaming landscape with the only empirically verifiable economic attribution system that allows for the comprehensive and global comparison of revenue and other key economic metrics across streaming services globally.”