Global sports, music and entertainment company Wasserman has acquired the digital-first talent representation firm Long Haul Management and named Long Haul founder and CEO Dan Levitt senior VP for Wasserman Creators.

As part of the acquisition, all Long Haul staff and clients are joining the Creators talent representation division, launched in October of 2023. New Wasserman Creators clients include YouTuber MatPat, who created the Theorist family of channels that have over 40 Million subscribers, along with several of YouTube’s top gaming, sports and pop culture talent, including streetball legend The Professor, top Madden gamer MMG, trickshot star Tristan Jass, sports and lifestyle creator Crissa Jackson and more.

“Dan is one of the original founding members of the creator representation business, and we are thrilled he decided to bring his knowledge, leadership and creator advocacy to Wasserman,” said Jason Ranne, president of global talent.

Levitt commented, “Wasserman has a storied history in representation, and I’m excited to unlock larger opportunities for our clients—turning their next big ideas into ambitious new lines of business—while continuing my mission of helping empower creators.”