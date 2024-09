ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV is celebrating five years since the launch of its dedicated Spanish category and has added four new channels to its lineup.

Pluto TV Novelas offers Spanish-language novelas and dramas, including Juana la virgen, Corazón Apasionado and Eva Luna.

The hit adult animated series La familia del barrio is on Pluto TV with its own channel.

Sala de Emergencias: Historias Inéditas (Untold Stories of the ER) features doctors making crucial decisions during the most unpredictable and urgent circumstances.

There’s also Acapulco Shore, a new subtitled version of the existing channel in the En Español Category.

Pluto TV is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a range of new offerings as well. Movie highlights include Being The Ricardos, El Norte, Cantinflas, Quinceañera, Fools Rush In, I Like It Like That, Piñero, Filly Brown, The Perez Family and The Lost City.