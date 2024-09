ADVERTISEMENT

Former BBC Studios executive Bernard Markey has been appointed head of development at the U.K.-based indie Vibrant Television.

In the newly created position, Markey is tasked with developing the next generation of entertainment shows, with a particular emphasis on returning entertainment formats. During his tenure at the BBC, Markey oversaw the creation and development of a number of commissions, including Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend for BBC One, Russell Kane’s Evil Genius for Sky HISTORY, Pete Wicks’ Give a Dog a Home for UKTV and more.

Mobashir Dar, CEO, and Ish Kalia, creative director of Vibrant Television, commented: “Having admired Bernard’s work from afar, we are delighted to have him on board as our new key hire. Sharing the same work ethic and creative vision, we very much look forward to announcing some ambitious productions over the coming months.”

Markey added: “A wicked sense of humor runs through their output, so I’m absolutely chuffed to work alongside Mob and Ish at Vibrant. A truly diverse company, passionate about bringing on the next generation of different voices in front of and behind the camera—I had no hesitation in joining them on this venture’.’