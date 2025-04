ADVERTISEMENT

CosmoBlue Media has become the exclusive Canadian distributor of Oh! Jazz, a global streaming platform delivering live and on-demand jazz performances.

In addition to performances from iconic jazz venues and festivals across the globe, Oh! Jazz offers curated playlists, masterclasses and exclusive interviews. Audiences in Canada will be able to stream Oh! Jazz content through CosmoG, CosmoBlue’s soon-to-launch TVOD, SVOD and AVOD service. CosmoBlue Media will support the local growth of Oh! Jazz through content distribution, curated events and a broader digital strategy.

“We’re thrilled to bring Oh! Jazz into the CosmoBlue family,” said Tanuka Roy, general manager of CosmoBlue Media Canada. “This partnership brings something truly special to Canadian audiences—not just entertainment, but access to a living, breathing global art form that transcends language and borders.”

Jesus Perezagua, founder and CEO of Oh! Jazz, added: “We are delighted about this collaboration. It allows us to offer Canadian audiences a unique window into the world of jazz, with an exceptional selection of high-quality content. Moreover, Oh! Jazz Global Stage Canada promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees, bringing the one-of-a-kind atmosphere of the most exclusive jazz clubs to the cinema screen.”