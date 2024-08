ADVERTISEMENT

Great American Media has added a premium tier for its faith- and family-based streaming service Pure Flix.

Priced at $14.99 per month ($149 annually), Pure Flix Premium offers subscribers exclusive faith and family content, plus access to top talent. In the coming weeks, subscribers will be invited to virtual movie premieres on Pure Flix Premium, along with bonus live Q&A sessions featuring stars and executives from Great American Media.

Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, said, “In the entertainment industry, only a few brands truly stand out. Pure Flix is already recognized as the go-to destination for faith and family-friendly streaming content in a marketplace that is rarely family-focused. We’re excited to offer our members Pure Flix Premium, fostering an even more vibrant, like-minded community that inspires us to fulfill our mission to create uplifting and inspiring programming.”