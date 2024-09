ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: Lightning International’s James Ross.

In this installment from the FAST Festival, Ross, the CEO of Lightning International, discusses the traction the company is seeing with its genre-based FAST channels, including services across music, movies, documentaries and news. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

