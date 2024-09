ADVERTISEMENT

David Mortimer has been promoted to the role of CEO at STV Studios.

Mortimer has been managing director of the production group since November 2018. A multi-award-winning producer, Mortimer is responsible for creating and producing hit shows such as Dragons’ Den and Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends. Prior to joining STV, Mortimer headed up scripted and unscripted strategy at Tinopolis. Before this, he ran NBC Universal’s international unscripted group and had a 15-year career at the BBC both as a network commissioner and producer.

In his newly promoted role, Mortimer will continue to lead the growth of STV Studios, as it seeks to become the leading nations and regions producer in the U.K. while also expanding its international portfolio.

Mortimer said: “STV Studios has been transformed in the last six years and I’m very excited by the mix of projects we have in production and development right now. Our progress is testament to the brilliant team I’m lucky enough to work with and the fantastic band of freelancers who’ve worked on our shows over the last few years. We’ve got the opportunity to continue to grow the business and make some great television over the next few years, so I’m grateful for this vote of confidence from Simon and the Board.”

Simon Pitts, CEO of STV Group, commented: “This is an exciting promotion for David at what is a hugely important time for STV Studios. Our production division goes from strength to strength, despite the challenging commissioning environment, and we’re delighted that David will be driving its continued growth and success both domestically and internationally.”