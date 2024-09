ADVERTISEMENT

Thierry Lachkar, CEO of ITV Studios France, and Céline Roux, COO ITV Studios France, have expanded their responsibilities to become president and COO, respectively, of Tetra Media Studio.

Under their leadership, Tetra Media Studio will continue to develop projects for partners such as TF1, Prime Video, Netflix, M6, France Télévisions, CANAL+ and ARTE. Upcoming productions include Anaon, 37 Secondes, Factice and Paris Police 1910.

Anaon will be premiering via Prime Video and France Télévisions. 37 Secondes is upcoming for ARTE. Factice is set to debut on 13ème Rue and Universal+. Paris Police 1910, meanwhile, will bow on CANAL+.

Lachkar and Roux are taking over for Jean-François Boyer and Sébastien Borivent, who resigned as chairman and CEO, respectively, in July 2024. Under Boyer’s 20 years of leadership, Tetra Media Studio experienced huge growth to become a major fiction producer in France. Borivent will remain in his post until the end of 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

“It is a real honor for me to take on this new responsibility at the helm of Tetra Media Studio,” Lachkar said. “I look forward to working with Tetra’s talented teams, whose work is recognized for its excellence. With Céline at my side, I’m convinced that we’ll open up new prospects for the development of the whole group.”

Roux commented, “I’m very excited to be part of this new adventure and to return to fiction production. Tetra Media Studio is a major production player in France, and I look forward to working with all the Tetra Media Studio teams to continue to deliver high-quality content to our partners and audiences.”

“Since his arrival in 2021, Thierry has continued to strengthen our business in France, accelerating the growth of ITV Studios France,” added Lisa Perrin, managing director of international production at ITV Studios. “I know he will bring all his energy and expertise to this expanded role. I’m also delighted to see Céline Roux expand her responsibilities. Her experience in fiction production will be a major asset for the future of Tetra Media Studio. I, and the whole team at ITV Studios, would like to thank Jean-François Boyer for his contribution and commitment over the years and Sébastien Borivent for his leadership and dedication, which have contributed to the company’s success, as well as their continued support in this new phase of its development.”